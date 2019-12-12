LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Police are warning Mainers about a new phone scam.

A person is texting people from an out-of-state number, according to the Portland Press Herald, and the texter claims to be a hitman hired to kill them within 48 hours if they don't contact them back.

Livermore Falls Police Officer Troy Reed was notified of the scam Tuesday.

Reed advised that the message appeared to be a scam.

If someone gets such a text, they shouldn’t respond, Reed said.

