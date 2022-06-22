Phippsburg man found dead in speedboat that ran aground

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A Maine Marine Patrol investigation is underway after a Phippsburg man was found dead Tuesday morning on a speedboat in Casco Bay.
Vincent Wells, 37, was found aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat that had run aground on Flag Island, Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Wednesday in a release.
Officials were alerted to the vessel by a fisherman who reported it around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The boat was recovered by Sea Tow and will be examined by Maine Marine Patrol as part of its ongoing investigation.
