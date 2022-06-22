x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Phippsburg man found dead in speedboat that ran aground

Vincent Wells, 37, was found aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat that had run aground near Flag Island, officials said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A Maine Marine Patrol investigation is underway after a Phippsburg man was found dead Tuesday morning on a speedboat in Casco Bay.

Vincent Wells, 37, was found aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat that had run aground on Flag Island, Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Wednesday in a release.

Officials were alerted to the vessel by a fisherman who reported it around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The boat was recovered by Sea Tow and will be examined by Maine Marine Patrol as part of its ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Blue Hill domestic violence incident ends in fatal shooting