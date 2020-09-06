PORTLAND, Maine — The protests sweeping the country and the world over the killing of George Floyd’s death have already sparked change in the system when it comes to policing in the U.S.

In Minneapolis where the movement began after Floyd, a Black man was killed by a police officer while in custody, the School District unanimously voted on June 2 to end an agreement with the Minneapolis Police Department to provide School Resource Officers (SRO).

Other school districts across the country are also re-examining their relationships with police departments.

The Portland community is making efforts of its own to put an end to policing in Portland high schools.

A petition has garnered more than 800 signatures from parents, students, teachers, and community members to “demand an end to [the] agreement with the Portland Police Department and to invest in two social workers who are specifically skilled and qualified to work with our BIPOC students, particularly black students and students of new immigrant families for whom English is not their first language.” BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color.

The Portland Public Schools Board of Education originally entered into an agreement with the Portland Police Department in 2015. There are currently two full-time SROs: one for Portland and one for Deering high schools.

According to the agreement, the relationship with the Portland Police Department was put in place “in order to ensure an efficient and cohesive SRO program that will build a positive relationship between law enforcement, students, school administration, and staff. The goal of the program is to reduce crime, create a safe school environment, and provide a police resource to school administrators, teachers, and students.”

The petition says, “This is not a time to show our children that we fear them or their peers by continuing to have their halls walked and enforced by an SRO. Now is the time to show them we see the trauma they are faced with outside of school walls and we will work harder inside our schools to keep trauma out and invest in them, with them, for them and their future.”

Chairman of the board Roberto Rodriquez told NEWS CENTER Maine’s partners at the Portland Press Herald that he disagrees with the use of police officers in schools.

“I have never agreed with that use of police officers and I’ve never agreed with it being something that school districts spend money on,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve said that many times before. I strongly support any move to remove police officers from our schools and always have.”

The petition notes their plea is budget neutral and has the potential of saving costs.

Portland High School alum Abdul Ali is quoted in the petition saying "Let’s set an example to the rest of the country, and show how we can lead with putting our most vulnerable children first. Let’s invest in social workers, and change the militarization of our schools. Let’s keep our communities safe."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington State has an info packet that explains their stance on policing in schools. It's titled "Students Not Suspects: The Need to Reform School Policing in Washington State." The Portland School Board has the booklet listed as a resource for those attending the meeting to discuss the petition.

Read the booklet here:

The board is set to discuss SROs and the petition in its meeting on Wednesday, which is held via Zoom starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Portland Board of Education and Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

