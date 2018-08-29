BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Animal rights organization PETA said Wednesday it had asked the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) for permission to build a "roadside memorial" along Route 1 near the site of an Aug. 22 crash in Brunswick involving a truck carrying live lobster.

PETA says the 5-foot tombstone memorial would urge passersby to "Try Vegan."

On Aug. 22, a Cozy Harbor Seafood Inc. truck transporting an estimated 7,000 lobsters packaged in 60-70 crates rolled over along Route 1 in Brunswick, sending many of the live crustaceans into the road and ditch. Police said hydroplaning likely caused the crash.

All lobsters were removed from the scene and many were deemed no longer sellable.

"Countless sensitive crustaceans experienced an agonizing death when this truck rolled over and their bodies came crashing down onto the highway," said PETA Executive VP Tracy Reiman. "PETA hopes to pay tribute to these individuals who didn't want to die with a memorial urging people to help prevent future suffering by keeping."

This isn't the first time PETA has voiced its concerns over the treatment of lobsters.

In mid-July, PETA issued a statement praising China's tariff on US lobster and even delivered a gift to the Washington D.C. embassy office of the Chinese ambassador to the US.

It has also posted ads inside the Portland Jetport with its message "I’m ME, Not Meat."

PETA said its investigation of Linda Bean's Perfect Maine lobster company revealed that "live lobsters were impaled, torn apart, and decapitated, even as their legs continued to move." Switzerland earlier this year banned the practice of boiling live lobsters.

