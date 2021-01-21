Pet food pantry struggling to keep up with demand

Pittie Posse's Pet Pantry seeks larger donations of pet food to meet the need.

SACO, Maine — More Mainers are relying on pantries for food and supplies during the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and that need is trickling down to our furry friends.

To help keep up with the demand, one pet food pantry is hoping to partner with a grocery chain like Hannaford or Shaw's.

The Pittie Posse's Pet Pantry provides free pet food and cat litter at food pantries and other distribution sites in York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties, as well as at a new location at the Dover-Foxcoft area food cupboard.

The non-profit has seen a big increase in demand as people continue to struggle financially during the pandemic. Volunteers just started collecting pet supplies for several hundred residents, many elderly and homebound, who live in Lewiston Public Housing.

That's why volunteers say they need to find a larger source of donated food.

"It's been wonderful people have been so responsive," Pittie Posse's Pet Pantry founder Britt Bolnick said. "They are sending us a bag of cat or dog food, we are reaching a point where we need a larger source of food."

The organization also runs Pittie Posse Rescue and Sanctuary, which rescues pit bulls and other breeds in Maine and from out of state.

There has also been an increase in people surrendering their pets—especially cats—after coming down with COVID-19.

Volunteers are needed to shuttle supplies to distribution sites and drop off pet food to people isolating against COVID-19.