KENNEBUNK, Maine — It came as a surprise to Samantha Caramihalis: an envelope full of gift cards for maternity items.

Along with the cards was a note, reading “so excited for you! Hope you like these, Jen.“

Here’s the catch: Caramihalis never ordered these gift cards, and does not have a friend named Jen. She is, however, expecting her first child.

Caramihalis lives in Alfred, and is not the only woman across the country to receive this exact package in the mail.

The Surry County Sheriff’s office in Virginia investigated after similar concers and found it was not a scam, but a promotional advertisement by a company in Utah called Mother's Lounge, LLC, which purchased women’s personal information and sent these gift cards.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Mothers' Lounge, LLC, but received no response. It is unclear how the gift cards work, if they are free, and how they got the information of these women.

The company's profile with the Better Business Bureau shows Mother's Lounge has been in business for 14 years. It receives an "A-" from the BBB, but is not BBB accredited.

Reviews on the BBB, Yelp!, and Google slam the company, consistently rating it "one star."

