BRIDGEWATER, Maine — Maine State Police say a person from Old Town died in a head-on crash on Route 1 in Bridgewater Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Chadwick Fuller said police responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. and found two cars in the northbound lane that police believe had hit each other head on.

Police believe the 73-year-old driver from Old Town crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane, and hit another car, driven by 62-year-old Steven Corriveau of Van Buren. Both Corriveau, and his passenger, 59-year-old Brenda Corriveau, were taken to The Aroostook Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bridgewater crash

Maine State Police

Police have not released the victim's name yet. They are waiting until they notify the family.

This incident is still under investigation, and an update will be released at a later date. Troopers were assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Department.