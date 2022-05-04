Maine man drowns after boat overturns while checking baitfish traps

"Inland waters are still extremely cold this time of year, and hypothermia can set in quickly," game warden Joe McBrine said in a release.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon when his boat overturned on a small remote pond in Washington County.

Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. When he leaned over to check one of his traps, the 12-foot aluminum boat he was in overturned, throwing him into the water without a lifejacket.

Two of Rockwell’s friends reportedly saw the ordeal from shore and immediately called 911, Latti said. The bystanders were more than 350 yards away and without another boat, so they could not get to Rockwell.

Latti said Rockwell's friends encouraged him to swim to shore, but with the cold water temperatures and no lifejacket, Rockwell was unable to swim and drowned.

Fire departments from Epping and Deblois were the first on the scene, followed by the Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol, and the Maine Forest Service. A firefighter wearing a survival suit was able to swim to the overturned boat and recover Rockwell's body around 2:30 p.m., according to Latti.

Officials said Rockwell was not wearing a lifejacket, but they found one floating in the water near the boat and another under the bow of the overturned boat.

“Inland waters are still extremely cold this time of year, and hypothermia can set in quickly,” game warden Joe McBrine said in Tuesday's release. “Wearing a lifejacket can save your life if you find yourself in the water unexpectedly.”

Cherryfield Ambulance Company took Rockwell's body to the McLure Funeral Home in Machias, Latti said.

East Pike Brook Pond is north of Cherryfield and east of Deblois in Washington County.