Peony Society to hold garden tours next 2 Saturdays

BANGOR, Maine — It's pronounced several ways but no matter how you pronounce the beautiful flower's name, peonies are popular in the garden.

So, popular that 21 years ago, the Peony Society of Maine was formed as a fellowship of Maine gardeners who enjoy the love of peonies.

The group will hold its annual tours of members' gardens this Saturday, June 12th, and next Saturday, June 19th.

Anyone interested in touring peony gardens in the Greater Bangor area can begin at member Roger Lycette's home at 1348 Ohio St. in Bangor. There will be a list of the other locations there.

The group is asking for a $3 donation to help cover expenses.