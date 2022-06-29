Penobscot Theatre Company opens the summer with '9 to 5'

This marks the company's first summer production since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot Theatre Company is taking “9 to 5” to the stage for its first summer production since 2019.

The 16 cast member crew has been blocking scenes, choreographing, and building colorful sets that embody the hit movie from the 80s.

The theatre’s executive director, Jen Shepard, said this musical fits well within the scope of current events.

“We knew it would be a great fit for the actors that are in our company, and I also think with a lot of people seeking equity in their workplaces and work life balance, this just seemed like the perfect moment for this musical,” Shepard said.

Janelle Robinson, an actress starring in the musical, said it seems the audience is enjoying the show just as much as she's enjoying performing on stage.

“I got [an] unbelievable response. It was great. There were a lot of gasps, a lot of applause. A lot of shock, I would say,” Robinson said.

Shepard said it’s been great to have life back in the building.

“I think the best part about theatre is it’s something people do together,” Shepard said. “It’s a shared experience. From the folks who are sharing of themselves on stage to sitting next to somebody that you may not know in the audience that you get chatting [with] because you’re enjoying the show.”

The musical has five to six performances each week and it runs through July 31.

If you’re interested in seeing “9 to 5,” click here for ticket information.