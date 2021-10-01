Penobscot Theatre Company reaches fundraising goal, unveils new plaques

The Penobscot Theatre Company set a goal to find 100 people to donate at least $1,000 in honor of the 100th birthday of the Bangor Opera House.

BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot Theatre Company set out to raise more than $100,000 from 100 donors to celebrate the Bangor Opera House turning 100 years old.

The fundraising efforts began in February 2020, and the organizers reached their goal in August of 2021. A total of 104 people donated at least $1,000 to the fund.

To honor the donors who contributed to this fund, organizers unveiled two bronze plaques Friday night. The plaques include the name of each person who contributed to the fund.

Jen Shepard, Executive Director of the Penobscot Theatre Company, said she was blown away by the support shown by the community for their fundraising efforts.

"I think what's impressive about Bangor and Mainers in general is that we really care about the place we live in. So when the call went out that we wanted to commemorate the 100th birthday of this building, and then when the pandemic struck, we were overwhelmed by the amount of support we received," Shepard said.

Shepard said the company will use raised funds to preserve the now 101-year-old building, including keeping the bricks intact and replacing the roof.

The plaques were unveiled during an event at the theatre Friday, where they will remain hanging in front of the building.