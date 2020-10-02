VERONA, Maine — Falling ice sheets was the cause of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge to be closed Monday morning.
The Maine Department of Transportation (Maine D.O.T.) closed the bridge around 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said the closure was over concern for ice falling off the bridge cables.
Maine D.O.T. officials detoured traffic and activated message boards to alert travelers.
The bridge is now open but officials said it was closed for a total of 40 minutes.
