Penobscot County District Attorney thinks outside the box

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch wants to start a new intensive supervision program for certain individuals who are arrested instead of putting them in jail.

Lynch also believes the old YMCA in Bangor would be an ideal location for the program because of its access to public transportation, proximity to local law enforcement, and others involved.

She says her office, as well as other public safety officials, see the need to find alternatives other than incarceration.

The program would include supervision, education, and intensive case management for people involved in the program. She says only a certain type of offender would qualify for this program.

"Drug court is over here, diversion is here, this would be something in the middle for a middle people," Lynch said. "Again with the goal as I’m trying to reduce recidivism, make sure we address public safety. I’m in the business of public safety first and foremost, so the safety of the community is first and foremost to me—and in the instance that we can, keeping people out of an incarceration situation."

If Lynch’s plan moves forward, it would need to be approved by the Penobscot County Commissioners who own the building.