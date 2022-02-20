Penobscot County Deputy Sheriff killed in snowmobile crash

Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Limestone, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post

MAINE, USA — Penobscot County Sheriff's Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier died as the result of a snowmobile accident in Limestone according to a Facebook post by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Sunday evening.

According to the post, SSgt Pelletier had worked for the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office since 2008. Pelletier was promoted to Corporal in 2015 and then to Staff Sergeant in 2016.

SSgt Pelletier was currently assigned as the supervisor of the Hermon deputy program and was well known throughout Penobscot County.

The Sheriff's Office also shared in the post that out of respect for SSgt Pelletier's family, no further information will be released at this time.