PENOBSCOT COUNTY

Thursday, much of Penobscot County was flooded. But by Friday, the sun was shining and the storm clean up was well underway.

The flash flooding caused construction on State Street in Bangor to take a turn for the worse. Some of the construction equipment, fell into the hole crews had been doing sewage work in.

Downtown Bangor isn't the only place that had severe weather, much of Penobscot County was without power.

"We had a brief outage right in Bangor from a lightening strike that affected several thousand customers. We were able to restore that in a few minutes. But we did have some more damage on the ground in Glenburn, Orono, Kenduskeag." Judy Long of Emera Maine said.

NEWS CENTER Maine meterologist, Jessica Conley says this severe thunderstorm had straight line wind speeds as strong as an EF zero tornado. Although it wasn't a tornado, it was certainly a sight to see.

"The wind picked up and then the wind, REALLY picked up. It was very scary," Claire Clark of Keanduskeag said.

Clark also said four trees in her front yard fell in about ten minutes.

"Blowing so hard you couldn't see out the window -- my window's were vibrating. And then the trees started coming down." She said.

Emera Maine says they were able to restore power to all their customers.

