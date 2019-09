PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Penobscot County dispatch is reporting a 911 outage Monday morning.

They tell NEWS CENTER Maine people with landline phone numbers starting with the digits 207-327-**** can call 911, but only one call can be taken at a time.

They are asking if you need emergency assistance to use a cellphone.

This is affecting the towns of Bradford and Hudson.

They say they do not know the cause of the outage at this time, but are working to correct this issue.