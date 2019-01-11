BANGOR, Maine — On Friday, the greater Bangor community came together to raise their glasses to the new Penobscot Community Health Center pediatric center.

The goal of this new facility is to have all the pediatric doctors in the same place so children won't just be treated for physical health but to treat the entire child with mental health specialists onsite.

This facility is really for the child so officials at PCHC are renaming the road the facility is on. Right now, the building is located on Telecom Drive but it will soon be renamed Greenwood Avenue after Chester Greenwood.

Greenwood was a 15-year-old Maine boy who invented the earmuffs in 1873. Greenwood went on to have his own company and employ about 100 Mainers.

The reason the street will be named after Greenwood is to remind Maine children that they can do anything as long as they are healthy.

PCHC's new building officially opens on Monday morning.

RELATED: 'This place has saved my life' -- health center gets grant to fight opioid epidemic

RELATED: More space will allow doctors to better serve children

RELATED: New pediatric center opening this fall in Bangor