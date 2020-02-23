OWLS HEAD, Maine — Dive teams were searching Sunday for a man who was reported missing Saturday behind a home on Hendrickson Point Road in Owls Head.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said Sunday, Feb. 23 that the man parked his vehicle near a home on the road and footprints led to the water's edge.

The man was reported missing Saturday. The man is from Pennsylvania but had ties to Owls Head.

There were two Marine Patrol vehicles and a Knox County Sheriff's Office vehicle along the road by the home on Sunday morning. Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock also responded Sunday with the aerial done used by the department.

The sheriff said that there was a search along the shore and also on nearby Sheep Island.

No additional information was available at the scene.

