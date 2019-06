BANGOR, Maine — A Pennsylvania man who was in Maine without permission appeared in court this afternoon.

Fernando Gotay, 36, pleaded guilty to a drug charge here in Maine.

He also had a fugitive from justice warrant for violating parole of a manslaughter conviction nine years ago.

According to a Pennsylvania newspaper, Gotay shot and killed 22-year-old Donald Spry December 2008.

Gotay waived his extradition and will return to Pennsylvania.