AUGUSTA, Maine — A pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday night in Augusta turned deadly.

According to a release from the Augusta Police Department, Dana Banister, 52, of Augusta, died as a result of his injuries after being struck by a car on Western Avenue around 7:16 p.m. on Friday.

This crash is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Augusta Police Department.

RELATED: Pileup crash on I-95 in Pittsfield

RELATED: Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-295 southbound

RELATED: Serious crash closes portion of High Street in Sanford