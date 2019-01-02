TURNER, Maine — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night along Route 4 in Turner, according to the local county sheriff's office.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy William Gagne said the fatal crash involving a car and a person took place shortly before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Route 4 or Auburn Road near Lower Street.

The pedestrian died at the scene, he said.

Gagne said the driver involved was cooperating with the investigation. He said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

Law enforcement was still on scene late Friday reconstructing the crash along Route 4, which was closed to traffic between Potato Road and Lower Street. The roadway was expected to be closed for several more hours.

Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department aided county sheriff's deputies in their investigation, which remained open.

Names were withheld pending notification of family and next of kin. That information may be released Friday morning, the sheriff's office said.