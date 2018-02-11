BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Bangor early Friday morning.

Bangor Police say a man in his 40's was hit on Maine Avenue near Hayes Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and police continue to investigate the accident.

A section of Maine Ave between Corporate Drive and Texas Ave was closed for a time while police reconstructed the crash, but has since been reopened.

