Pedestrian in surgery after being struck by vehicle Thursday in South Portland

Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A man was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning as he attempted to cross Cummings Road in South Portland

Shortly after 6 a.m., South Portland police found the 33-year-old man in the road, police said in a release. He underwent surgery for his injuries at Maine Medical Center.

The 44-year-old driver, who the police have not named, is cooperating with police, according to the release.

No charges have been filed.

The incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.