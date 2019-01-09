BANGOR, Maine — A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a small SUV in Bangor.

Bangor police say the woman was struck on Hammond Street around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was taken to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bangor Police Department.

Hammond Street from Ohio to Court Street will remain closed while the investigation is completed.

