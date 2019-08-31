PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car.

Portland police say a 46-year-old man was hit by Catherine Todd, 70, in a 2019 Honda Civic around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 2 Park Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The man's name has not been released.

Portland police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

