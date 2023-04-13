Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Auburn intersection

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Street, police said.

AUBURN, Maine — A man died on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street at an Auburn intersection.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., Auburn Police and Fire Departments were called to a crash located at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Street, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

Officials determined a 20-year-old Auburn man pushing a bicycle had been struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer when attempting to cross Minot Avenue.

The man reportedly died from his injuries after being brought to Central Maine Medical Center.

His identity is not being released pending the notification of his family.

Police said they are in the process of reconstructing the crash and conducting witness interviews.

The incident remains under investigation.