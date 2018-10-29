PORTSMOUTH , New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Widows of veterans who served at the former Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire want answers.

They say following retirement from the military their husband lives were cut short by organ related cancers

The widows believe long-term exposure from as many as a dozen different chemicals and the drinking water on base was a contributing factor and their want the military to launch health study.

Pease widows want answers to cancer cluster

Doris Brock's husband, Ken, died last year from bladder cancer after serving nearly 40 years at Pease an aircraft mechanic. She tracked down other members the unit and discovered that 80 people have been diagnosed with cancer, 43 of which are dead.

Brock and other wives believe it's not a coincidence.

Like many seniors Doris and Ken Brock looked forward to their golden years. They found a cabin in the North Woods of New Hampshire and spent several years remodeling it into a retirement home of their dreams.

Brock, who spent 35 years in the Air National Guard's 157th Refueling Wing, enjoyed puttering around the house. But three and half years ago following a check-up for an overactive bladder something went terribly wrong.

Brock was diagnosed with Stage 4 bladder and prostate cancer. Doris watched her husband of 46 years endure chemotherapy treatments during the final two years of his life.

After burying her husband Doris started reaching out to other members of the unit and couldn't believe what she found out.

"Out of 80 people, 54 percent are dead," Doris said.

"This is a cancer cluster, these men are dying, these women are dying they have had illnesses that are horrible."

That included David Eaton, like Brock he retired as a Chief Master Sargent and worked in the same unit at Pease. His wife Nancy says a couple of years after retiring he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in less than six months.

Eaton handled a number of toxic chemicals including de-icing liquid and jet fuel without protective gear for decades. Both men also drank the water on base. The well that supplied the drinking water closed in 2014 after tests showed high levels of chemicals known as "PFAS" .

The widows want the Air Force, Air National Guard, and state health officials to investigate if the organ related cancers that killed their husbands and have affected other veterans are connected to the potential exposure from the water and chemicals used on base.

LTC Greg Heilshorn, the director of public affairs for the New Hampshire National Guard said in a statement "we are pursuing a number of different options that would allow us to facilitate a study specifically for our retirees."

Brock who wants a public apology from the Air National Guard is trying to reaching other veterans from the her husband's unit -- the 157th as well as former Air Force veterans that served at Pease. She wants them to get screened for any potential organ related illnesses or cancers before it's too late.

"These men and women deserve better, we have lost an awful lot of friends," said Brock.

