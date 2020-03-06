PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been over a week since George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking protests against police brutality and racism in America across the country and around the world.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last week. On Wednesday, charges were elevated to second-degree murder, and the other three officers involved were charged as well.

On Wednesday, a protest organized by Hamdia Ahmed is planned for 4 p.m. at City Hall in Portland.

"We are asking everyone in the community come together to address institutional and systemic racism," the event listing on Facebook says. "We need everyone to join us and listen to the black community in Maine. We are sick and tired of waking up to videos of black people being murdered. We deserve to be treated like human being [sic]. What happened to George Floyd was so horrific to watch. We must demand justice for black people."

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said she will be attending the peaceful protest on Wednesday. The Mayor has posted she is "outraged" and "stunned" by George Floyd's murder.

Organizers are calling on Portland Police Chief Frank Clark to "listen to the voices of black people."

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark, as well as other police departments in Maine, have shared messages of support with protestors and condemned the Minneapolis Police Department for Floyd's killing.

Clark said, "We understand why you're here. We saw the video, we have the same concerns."

Earlier on Wednesday, police chiefs from the greater Portland area held a press conference addressing the protests.

So far there have been 33 arrests made in connection with protests in Portland. Though most have remained peaceful, as organizers are urging, tensions with police in riot gear seem to heighten after dark.

During Monday and Tuesday nights' protests, following completely peaceful demonstrations, police and organizers urged people to go home peacefully. On Tuesday, a small group of around 100-200 people remained and went to the Portland police station.

Officers announced a disperse order and said those who did not leave would be subject to arrest. A small group of protestors set off firecrackers and instigated as officers deployed disperse tactics, such as closing in on protestors to close streets and firing pepper ballers, which are like paintball guns but shoot out balls of pepper gas.

Earlier in the evening, an organizer, Devin Moore, shared a message of peace with NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Dineen.

"It kills me when the violence drowns out the message of why we’re out here in the first place," Moore said.

