PBR Classic returns to Bangor's Cross Insurance Center

The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour made its way to Maine for a three night event.

BANGOR, Maine — It's been 17 months since the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor last hosted a major event. That last event just so happens to be the same event going on there this weekend, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. This is the sixth year the tour has made its way to Bangor.

Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail says he's thrilled to finally have thousands of fans back in the arena.

"I'm just excited to have PBR here. I know a lot of these guys, I've dealt with them for many years. It's our first event in a long, long time. I have such an emotional feeling, I kind of feel like an attachment to some of these guys that I know," Vail said.

The bull riders with the PBR tour said they are equally as excited to be back in Bangor for the weekend-long event. Earlier today, a couple of the riders teamed up with Bangor Parks and Recreation to host a Cowboy Read 'Em event in honor of National Day of the Cowboy for the kids in their day Summer Day Camp Program. The riders ready a western lifestyle children's book and made time for a cowboy Q&A at the end.

The event begins Friday, July 23 at 8:00 pm. The event continues Saturday, July 24 at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, July 25 at 2:00 pm. People interested in attending can buy tickets at the door, by phone at 207-561-8333 or online through ticketmaster.com.