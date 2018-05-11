(NEWS CENTER Maine) — We're sure you've heard the saying, "if you don't vote then you don't have the right to complain about the government."

We don't know who said that first, but it cuts right to the chase. If you're angry about something - people, policies, politics - the most positive thing you can do is vote on election day. Complaining breeds negativity and Lord knows we have so much of that now.

Maine has a good track record when it comes to voting. In the last Presidential Election, we had the second highest percentage of voters in the country. We had 72.8 percent, which was second only to Minnesota's 75 percent.

So this morning, we thought we would share some quotes from famous people in our history. They are people who reinforce just how important this day is.

Abraham Lincoln said, "the ballot is stronger than the bullet."

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson had this to say. "Those who stay away from the election think that one vote will do no good. 'Tis but one step more to think one vote will do no harm."

Here's one that's powerful but unattributed. "Women weren't 'given' the right to vote. We fought and died for it. Remember that in November."

Here's one to think about from American writer David Foster Wallace. "In reality, there is no such thing as not voting: You either vote by voting or you vote by staying at home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote."

Finally, here's one from President John F. Kennedy, and it certainly avoids the nastiness of political negativity. "Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer. But the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future."

And one last thought. True, it might be a pain to leave work, drive to the polling place, stand in line and finally vote. But once you're done, it feels so good!

