(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Our PAUSE_itivityme post this week comes from the #trykindness project. It’s called “Dear Bully”. It features some really engaging kids addressing bullies.

The kids are reminding other kids (and ahem… adults too) that there’s a real person on the receiving end of that mean post you just sent. It’s only two and a half minutes, and it’s something you might want to watch with your kids.

Bullies and those who’ve been bullied will both learn something from it.

