Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson are tired of all the negativity in the world AND ESPECIALLY ONLINE. In an effort to create a more positive dialogue, they've started a new project called PAUSE-itivityME. Take note of the spelling, and P-A-U-S-E before you react.

So many people online have knee-jerk reactions to posts, and so often those reactions are negative. Sometimes they're downright mean. Lee says, "I know my parents didn't behave this way, and I bet yours didn't either."

Every Tuesday on the Morning Report and at NOON, we"ll be airing stories that showcase positivity. And they're looking for your stories too. Instagram @PAUSE_itivity and Facebook at PAUSE_itivityME.

This week's video focuses on one man who makes the world a little brighter... by closing his eyes!

