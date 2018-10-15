Justin Gallegos was born with Cerebral Palsy, but he's never let that slow him down.

When he got to high school he really wanted to play football, but that just wasn't possible.

Instead he took up cross country, buy running wasn't natural for him. He says he would turn his feet inward, and end up falling down. He says he fell two or three times a week! So, he had to teach himself how to lift his knees and keep his feet straight.

After high school, Justin decided to attend Oregon University. There he joined the running club.

Recently, as Justin was crossing the finish line of a 5K time trial, he was met by a Nike Representative who had a surprise for him.

Nike has decided to sponsor Justin, meaning free running shoes! It also means Justin is now a professional athlete.

He says he was shocked. "When I first started, I never set out to become a professional athlete. I never set out to become a college athlete. I just set out to improve my quality of life."

Justin has improved his life, and he's inspiring so many others as well.

© NEWS CENTER Maine