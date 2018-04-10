CANAAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A recent surge in burglaries of medical marijuana plants has prompted some growers to harvest their crop now instead of waiting for the first frost.

Moe Frappier and his girlfriend Kim Graves lost several plants, worth several thousand dollars, after a man ripped down their plants in the cover of darkness.

It happened two weeks ago despite the fact the couple had just installed a night vision security system, which caught the incident on camera.

The incident is one of dozens being documented on social media as the harvest season is about to get into full swing later this month.

Police departments that are experiencing a wave of marijuana plant burglaries are advising patients to have their plants enclosed by a 6-foot fence, which is state law, and not to advertise what they are growing on their property.

The Canaan couple is cutting down their crop now to prevent from being victimized again. Both depend on their medicine to deal with a variety of health problems including MS, PTSD and chronic pain.

"My worry is that I am not going to have my medicine for the rest of the year, and I am going to have to go back and take pain pills," said Graves. "I don't want to."

There have been no arrests in the couple’s case. The video does not show the man’s face clearly and can’t be used by law enforcement.

