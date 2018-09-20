PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER) Maine -- A simple blood test that can be used to for early detection of an aggressive form of breast cancer could be on the market within five to ten years.

That's the hope of a University of New England professor who just received a patent for a diagnostic test for estrogen-negative breast cancer.

More than 60,000 people are diagnosed every year with the fast moving and difficult to treat forms of cancer. The marker could also be used to detect other types of cancers in the future.

"Finding this early will certainly help shorten the cause of cancer and eventually prevent and cure the disease which is what I want to do," said Dr. Srindi Mohan UNE Associate Professor.

If you would like more information on the clinical trials being conducted at Maine Medical Center's Research Institute, click here.

