AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- NEWS CENTER Maine anchor Pat Callaghan was inducted into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday evening at the awards event in Augusta honoring the best in Maine's television and radio.

After working as a copywriter and reporter with New Hampshire Public Television, Pat joined the NBC stations in Maine since 1979. Based at WCSH 6 in Portland, he has co-anchored Maine’s #1 rated 6:00 p.m. weeknight newscasts since 1989.

Much of Pat’s reporting has focused on politics, including extensive coverage of New Hampshire’s first in the nation presidential primaries, numerous national political conventions, and the Maine State House, spanning five administrations. He also frequently reports from Washington, DC on Maine’s Congressional delegation.

Pat has produced award-winning documentaries on many of Maine’s major political figures, including Edmund Muskie, George Mitchell, William Cohen and Olympia Snowe.

MORE ► Pat Callaghan Bio

Congratulations, Pat!

© NEWS CENTER Maine