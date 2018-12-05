SPRINGVALE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- At least a dozen fire departments were called to the scene of a two alarm house fire at 36 Morrison Road in Springvale Saturday morning after it was reported around 3:00 in the morning, but it was a passerby the family had to thank for likely saving their lives.

Sandford Fire Chief Steve Benotti said a passerby noticed the flames and ran up to the home and began banging on the door. Benotti said the family inside had no idea about the fire before the passerby alerted them to it. The family made it out safely, Benotti said, but the family dog is still unaccounted for.

According to Benotti, the fire appears to have started in the garage. The flames spread to the woods nearby, but firefighters were eventually able to stop the spread and contain the fire. Benotti said water supply was a big issue, the crews ran out of water quickly and had no hydrants available in the rural area. During this delay in finding a water source, Benotti said the fire progressed quickly, ultimately heavily damaging the home. The firefighters were eventually able to draft water from a nearby brook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

