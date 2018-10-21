PARSONSFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A man was charged with Criminal Threatening and Reckless Conduct on Sunday after a domestic disturbance earlier in the morning.

According to the York County Sheriff William King, the man charged was 32-year-old Jason Goan of Parsonsfield.

The charges came after callers at a home on Elm Street in Parsonsfield said they would meet deputies off-site to discuss the dispute.

King said that deputies approached the residence with caution as they heard yelling and screaming. Goan was found outside and upon seeing one of the deputies, Goan threw a bottle at him and almost struck him. Goan was arrested on the scene.

Goan's bail is set at $600 and is set to be arraigned at 1PM on Monday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine