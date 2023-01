No injuries were reported, according to the fire chief.

PARIS, Maine — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Paris home was said to be a total loss Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a fire in the area of 36 Upper Swallow Rd. around 4:30 p.m., according to the Paris Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere told NEWS CENTER Maine no injuries were reported, but three dogs were lost in the blaze.

Blaquiere said the Maine State Fire Marshal will investigate Wednesday morning.

The fire is currently under investigation.