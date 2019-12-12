BUCKSPORT, Maine — A nice new gym floor is something Bucksport Middle School is celebrating.

"We are extremely excited to unveil the new gym floor at Bucksport Middle School. It will be a source of pride for our school, students, and community for years to come," BMS writes on its Facebook page followed by seven new rules for the gym.

Parents and other members of the greater Bucksport community commented and shared the Facebook post. Calling the rules, "gross" and and "sad".

Superintendent Jim Boothby declined to speak on camera but sent this statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.

"RSU 25 was pleased to invest in the installation of a new gymnasium floor for our middle school. Prior to the reopening of the gymnasium, a communication was sent home to parents outlining the expectation that students will need to have appropriate footwear when participating in physical education class. This communication is a restatement of the information that is contained in the student handbook as well as procedures for the physical education class. These are not new and have been a consistent expectations from year to year. The intent of having students wear clean, athletic footwear is both for student safety and for maintenance of the facility," said Boothby.

"As always, we will certainly be willing to meet with individual families if there is a specific situation where this would cause a hardship and encourage them to contact the building principal."

