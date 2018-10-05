BUXTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — School officials are warning parents of an outbreak of pinworms at an elementary school in Buxton.

A letter from the principal of Buxton Center Elementary School was sent to families Wednesday alerting them of the outbreak, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In the letter, principal Kim O'Donnell said worms live in the intestine and leave it overnight to lay eggs on the skin surrounding the anus. Children scratch their irritated bottoms picking up the eggs on their hands which are then transferred to the child's mouth by touch.

Eggs can then be transferred through bedding and clothing for up to two weeks.

The school says it is disinfecting and cleaning all surfaces.

