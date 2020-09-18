Pandemic impacting Halloween celebrations across Maine

Communities across the state are already cancelling or making changes to Halloween events.

BANGOR, Maine — One of the sweetest days of the year is taking a sour turn.

Halloween is more than a month away, but the COVID-19 pandemic is already changing the way communities across Maine plan to celebrate.

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has announced the annual downtown trick or treat will be postponed to October 2021.

Downtown Bangor's annual trick or treat has also been cancelled this year.

"The Downtown Bangor Partnership felt like there wasn't really a safe way for them to host Halloween," Downtown Coordinator and Cultural Liaison Betsy Lundy said.

Not all communities are cancelling their celebrations. In the town of China the annual haunted house has been cancelled, but a drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held instead.