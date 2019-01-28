People in Wells are rallying around a three-year-old boy who suffers from a rare terminal illness. Spencer Smith has Sanfilippo Syndrome, also known as childhood Alzheimer's.

Children can experience dementia and lose skills such as speech and other milestones. The community is helping raise money for research which Spencer's family hopes will eventually lead to a cure and save his life.

Nate Smith is a Wells High School alumnus and was a star wrestler. When his former coach, Scott Lewia, learned that his son had a rare disease he sprang into action to help his former student.

Coach Lewia explained to his team that Spencer needs research and clinical trials to find a treatment and a cure. So the team has been trying to raise money ever since the fall of 2018 to help Spencer and his family who now live in Massachusetts.

Monday wrestlers will be bussing tables at the Maine Diner in Wells where all proceeds of Blueberry Pancakes will go to Cure Sanfilippo Syndrome. The event goes until 8 p.m.