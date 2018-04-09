PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man who was painting a building in downtown Portland was injured Tuesday when his equipment fell over with him on it.

The man was on a scissor lift that was extended less than 20 feet and he was driving the lift up the sidewalk on Center Street when he hit a divet and fell, police said.

The painter was taken to a hospital and police say he likely has a few broken bones.

The man was painting the building on Center and Commercial Street and traffic on Center street was down to one lane for a time.

