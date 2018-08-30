HOPE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman drowned Wednesday night while swimming in Alford Lake after an apparent medical episode, Knox County's chief sheriff's deputy said in a release.

Chief Deputy Tim Carroll said Helen Segall, 87, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, was swimming about 25 yards from shore when it is believed she experienced a medical event.

Segall's husband Stanley Segall, 89, told deputies his wife started raising her hands for assistance, appeared disoriented in the water and all of a sudden stopped moving.

Stanley said he immediately jumped in, pulled her back to shore and started performing CPR while a neighbor called 911.

Paramedics pronounced Helen dead at the scene.

Helen and Stanley were vacationing together at their summer home on Hideaway Drive in Hope.

