Sheriff's office investigating death of Massachusetts man found near Walden Pond

Officials said Mark Thomas, 66, of Lexington, Mass., died after suffering 'medical event'

DENMARK, Maine — Officials are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Massachusetts man found on a rock outcrop on Walden Pond in Denmark Monday afternoon.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Shaplin Lane for a reported drowning and found the man, later identified as Mark Thomas, 66, of Lexington, Massachusetts, had suffered "a medical event" while sitting on a rock outcrop on Walden Pond, Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to shore where CPR and other lifesaving measures were undertaken before Thomas was pronounced dead.

Thomas was with his wife, Lynn Carrs, at the time of his death, Urquhart said.

"The events leading up to the medical event are being investigated at this time," he said in the release. "The death is not being ruled as a drowning at this time."