HAMPTON, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The owner of a golden retriever which died at a grooming business is pushing for a law to require licensing for pet groomers.

Police say 5-year-old Teddy died in a crate with a heated dryer blowing on him and a noose around his neck. The incident happened at Mrs. Doolittle 's Bath House in Hampton last summer.

Police say business owner Beth Bessemer left Teddy in the drying crate for 15 minutes when she went to get lunch. Necropsy results showed the dog died from overheating.

Bessemer was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

A condition of her bail was not to groom animals unsupervised. She was arrested earlier this month when a police officer checked in on her shop and found her alone with animals in her care.

Teddy's owner Joanne Schwope says the tragedy underscores the need for better training and oversight of pet groomers.

Currently, in New Hampshire, there are no license requirements to start a grooming business — just a business license.

Bessemer is scheduled to be arraigned in Seabrook District Court on Nov. 13.

