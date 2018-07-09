UPDATE 9/13 4:30 p.m. – The Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday brought charges against both the owner and accused killer of a pet cow in Embden.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said his deputies investigated the case, collected statements and evidence, spoke with the state director of animal welfare and had discussions with the DA's office.

Police summonsed the pet cow's owner, 40-year-old Jaime Danforth of Embden, for animal trespass, which is a civil violation.

Mason Sparrow, 24, the Embden man accused of shooting the cow, was also summonsed by police for cruelty to animals (class D).

Danforth and Sparrow are expected in court Nov. 14 and 7, respectively.

Lancaster described the route to recourse for both sides for similar cases. He said owners are responsible for maintaining control of their domestic animals, and the law is also clear you cannot kill a domestic animal belonging to another person without their consent.

Lancaster says if an animal is trespassing on your property, notify your town's animal control officer. If you are unable to reach a satisfactory resolution you can contact the town office, which is responsible for hiring that animal control officer.

Lancaster says if a domestic animal does damage to your property, recourse occurs through the civil court system.

EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the killing of a pet cow that was shot to death after it wandered from its owner's land and scratched a vehicle.

Police on Friday were still determining if there will be charges. The shooting took place Wednesday in Embden, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Waterville.

The cow was kept in a fenced piece of land by a local resident, but it got free and wandered onto a neighbor's lot. It then rubbed its horns against a parked sport utility vehicle, damaging it. Police say a person living on the property killed it with a handgun.

The owners of the cow, named Sophie, say they are traumatized by its death. The shooter says he was protecting his property.

