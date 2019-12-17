RUMFORD, Maine — Fire crews have been on scene overnight battling an apartment building fire in Rumford.

The fire took place on Spruce Street in Rumford. That road is currently closed at the intersection with Prospect Ave as crews work to contain the blaze.

Officials have used an excavator on parts of the building.

A cashier at the Circle K and Shell gas station close by to the fire told NEWS CENTER Maine he has been seeing firefighters come in since late Monday evening for coffee and water.

It's not clear at this time what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

