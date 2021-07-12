Overnight fire destroys Waterboro home

No one was injured during the fire, which remains under investigation

WATERBORO, Maine — Firefighters from eight departments battled an overnight fire in Waterboro, but failed to save the one-story home.

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday to 16 Bimis Way and found a fully-involved fire in a single-story ranch-style home, according to Deputy Chief Lisa Bennett of the Waterboro Fire Department.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Bennett said the home is considered a complete loss. The fire remains under investigation.